One Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,236 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 41,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

