One Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,671 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 283.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

