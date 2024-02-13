One Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.3% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 308,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,496,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 602,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 197,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.