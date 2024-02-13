Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) is Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC reduced its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,047,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,860 shares during the period. Oportun Financial accounts for about 32.5% of Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC owned about 8.95% of Oportun Financial worth $22,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 85.9% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 423,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 195,884 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPRT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. 45,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,464. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

