Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.13-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.79.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.36. Otter Tail has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Insider Transactions at Otter Tail

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,525,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,987 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after acquiring an additional 128,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Otter Tail by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,494,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Otter Tail by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

