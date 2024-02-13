PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 15.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $3,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.06. The company had a trading volume of 793,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,682. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.21.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

