Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 9.4%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 1,930,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,629,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 7.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 748,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

