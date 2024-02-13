Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 1,450.4% from the January 15th total of 129,000 shares. Currently, 25.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Palisade Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PALI

Palisade Bio Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:PALI opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. Palisade Bio has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Palisade Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PALI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Palisade Bio

(Get Free Report)

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.