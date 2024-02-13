Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.21

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.21 and last traded at C$20.37, with a volume of 286804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PXT shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$32.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

