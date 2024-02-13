Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PTEN opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,842,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,462 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 118,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.