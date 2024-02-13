Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,842,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after buying an additional 2,487,462 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 118,315 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

