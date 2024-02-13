Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance
Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.
