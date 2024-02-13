PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.90.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $80.71.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

