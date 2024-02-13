PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. DZ Bank currently has $60.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.90.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.