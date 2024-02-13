Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Perion Network worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,055,000 after acquiring an additional 945,194 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Perion Network by 14.2% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,651,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,199,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,039,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,390,000 after buying an additional 133,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after buying an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PERI opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

