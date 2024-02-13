PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,706,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,444,000 after acquiring an additional 303,310 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 633,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 158.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 281,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 172,575 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 87.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

PULS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 486,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,490. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.