Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.46. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 3,496,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after purchasing an additional 561,702 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,031,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.