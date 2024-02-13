Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.8 %

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $144.45 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.51 and a 200 day moving average of $122.38. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after acquiring an additional 309,239 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

