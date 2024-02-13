Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinterest from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.52.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

