Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

PXLW stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $149.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.67. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. 23.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

