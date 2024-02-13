PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.69.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PNM opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,097,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,221,000 after buying an additional 49,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,627,000 after buying an additional 83,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,738,000 after buying an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

