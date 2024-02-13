PolyPid (PYPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolyPid Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. PolyPid has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $4.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 514.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PolyPid by 83.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.