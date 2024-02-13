Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stake Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% in the second quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI stock opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,775.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $80,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,775.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,646 shares of company stock worth $6,281,710 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.