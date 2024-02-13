Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.17.

POWI opened at $79.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,646 shares of company stock worth $6,281,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

