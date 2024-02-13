Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Sysco by 7,204.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

