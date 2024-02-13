Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,377,000 after acquiring an additional 306,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $109.65. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 114.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.94.

Several research firms recently commented on BMRN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

