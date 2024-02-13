Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Buys $62,900.00 in Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,701.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Martin Tuchman acquired 40 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $1,226.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Martin Tuchman acquired 2,047 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,504.00.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BPRN stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.61. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

