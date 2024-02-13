Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.22.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

