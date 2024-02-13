Prom (PROM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.69 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Prom has a market cap of $136.21 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $7.46 or 0.00015180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015323 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,645.01 or 1.00965867 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00181926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009396 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.41046448 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $2,896,688.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

