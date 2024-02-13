ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $7.46

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.75. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 10,935,544 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 568,728 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $2,536,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

