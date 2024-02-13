ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $7.46

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.75. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 10,935,544 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth $136,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

