Prospect Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 84.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Shares of PSEC opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94.

Several brokerages have commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

In other news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 15,750 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $90,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,556,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,947,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $71,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $71,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

