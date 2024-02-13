Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 3.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $746,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,143,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.31. 2,615,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,413,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $175.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

