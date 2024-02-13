Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,580 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $210,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,582.54.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $13.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,776.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,504.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3,210.71. The firm has a market cap of $131.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,382.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3,844.76.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

