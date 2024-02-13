Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,002,018 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for about 2.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of General Electric worth $519,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

GE traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $139.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,561. The company has a market capitalization of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

