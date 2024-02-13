Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 3,839,276 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,567,846 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,839,276 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $144,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

