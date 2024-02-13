Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $39.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.47.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Q2 stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. Q2 has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,714,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,714,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 33,767 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,449,617.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at $20,323,534.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,254 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,742 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Q2 by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after buying an additional 1,350,892 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 147.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,540,000 after buying an additional 729,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 329.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 483,529 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

