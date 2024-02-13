Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

METC traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.36. 896,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 93,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,680,309.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 717,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,861,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,565,831 shares of company stock valued at $26,799,939. 45.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth about $5,862,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 877.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 317,069 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $2,662,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

