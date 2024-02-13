Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 787.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,307 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter worth $84,006,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Rambus by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rambus by 76.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,891,000 after purchasing an additional 861,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,106. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $76.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

