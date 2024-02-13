Raydium Tops One Day Volume of $15.75 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $270.36 million and $15.75 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002163 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Raydium
Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,100,718 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Raydium Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.
