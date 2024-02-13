Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $117.03 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Raymond James by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,474,000 after acquiring an additional 778,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

