Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coty (COTY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coty (NYSE: COTY):

2/9/2024 – Coty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2024 – Coty was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/16/2024 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

