Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mattel (MAT)

2/8/2024 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

1/24/2024 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/24/2024 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2024 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Mattel had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

1/15/2024 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2024 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/4/2024 – Mattel had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. 2,003,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,292. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mattel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 156,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Mattel by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

