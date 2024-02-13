Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $176.44

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $176.44 and last traded at $176.29, with a volume of 302440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $358,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 59.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after buying an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 34.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

