Request (REQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.81 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $110.05 million and $9.81 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015426 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,624.53 or 0.99815642 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00180313 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009502 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11418115 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $12,022,817.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars.

