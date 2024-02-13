ResMed (RMD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/6/2024 – ResMed is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2024 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $182.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $180.64. The company had a trading volume of 186,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,299. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam increased its position in ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in ResMed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

