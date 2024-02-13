Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Up 526.0% in January

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 526.0% from the January 15th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 30.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

REVB traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. 500,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,477. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. Revelation Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $87.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVB. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Revelation Biosciences by 26.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 391,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 82,219 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revelation Biosciences by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 403,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, urinary tract infection, sepsis, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease.

