Reviewing Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenidge Generation and Pagaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Pagaya Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294.48%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.23, suggesting a potential upside of 171.31%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Pagaya Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.41 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.13 Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 1.13 -$302.32 million ($0.21) -5.67

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Pagaya Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Greenidge Generation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenidge Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 6.92, indicating that its share price is 592% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -257.70% N/A -47.22% Pagaya Technologies -19.31% -10.57% -6.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Greenidge Generation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

