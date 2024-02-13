Reviewing Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 13.16% 166.04% 12.72% Bankinter N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Bankinter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bankinter 1 0 3 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Bankinter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $3.01 billion N/A $395.94 million $0.66 17.11 Bankinter $2.43 billion N/A $1.58 billion N/A N/A

Bankinter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V..

Volatility and Risk

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. beats Bankinter on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups. In addition, the company offers pets shampoos, sprays, repellents, and cleaners. Further, it provides liquid hand soap, foaming liquid soap, and liquid body wash; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, pre-folded products for adults. Additionally, the company offers anti-bacterial gels; disinfectant sprays; face masks; dispensers; hand towels; and industrial cleaning cloths. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Kleenex, Evenflo, Pétalo, Suavel, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark, and Escudo brands. The company exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable investment funds, other managers funds, pension funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, property, personal, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration, switch, asset management, accounts management, and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. Additionally, it offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. Bankinter, S.A. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

