Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 160 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,265,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Accenture were worth $388,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.63.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,301. The firm has a market cap of $228.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $375.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.81 and a 200-day moving average of $328.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.