Rhumbline Advisers Buys 11,115 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Honeywell International worth $235,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after buying an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.6 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $194.11. 811,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

